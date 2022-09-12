Vanessa Hudgens Makes Rare Comments About Her Two Famous Exes

It's been over a decade since Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron broke up. But the OG "High School Musical" couple has been living rent-free in collective cultural consciousness ever since. Whether you were a "High School Musical" fan, a Broadway aficionado, or a theater kid, Hudgens and Efron proved that star-crossed lovers exist (and also that basketball choreography is a thing). Unlike many teens, the pair dated for four years before calling it quits in 2010. Per People, they ended the relationship as "100 percent still good friends."

Hudgens then moved on with Austin Butler, whom she dated for nearly nine years, sparking speculation that they planned to marry. In 2011, the "Elvis" star gushed, "I'm so inspired by [Vanessa] every day and just love her to my core," per E! News. The couple's 2020 breakup surprised fans because neither Butler nor Hudgens publicly shared a reason for the split at the time. Butler gave a vague response years later, telling GQ Hype, "Life is full of changes. You've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing."

In the post-Vanessa era, Butler's career has been booming thanks to his lead role in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic. Meanwhile, Hudgens is in a relationship with Cole Tucker. Her Instagram is sprinkled with tributes to her MLB beau, but the typically tight-lipped star just broke her silence about her two famous exes.