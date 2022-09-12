What Oprah Really Thinks Will Happen With Meghan And Harry
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their bombshell of an interview back in 2021, royal fans and critics alike couldn't stop talking about what was said for many long weeks. The Duchess of Sussex implied at the time that there was a "royal racist" behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace when one person questioned the color of her unborn baby's skin. Even Harry admitted that the conversation surrounding his child's skin color was "awkward" and that he was "a bit shocked" by it. And while all of the shock surrounding that controversial interview has since simmered down, Meghan has managed to fan the flames once again when she shared a story on her podcast about how her son Archie's nursery caught on fire during their trip to South Africa back in 2019, according to E! Online. It wasn't the fire that had people possibly concerned, but the fact that Harry and Meghan were expected to continue on with their next royal engagement as if nothing had occurred. Meghan seemingly took another jab at the royal family when she said, "So much, I think, optically — the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels."
With all of that said, it's no wonder that Meghan's surprise reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been an awkward one. Despite this, Oprah Winfrey thinks that the Sussexes do have a chance to make things right with the royal family.
Oprah thinks Harry and Meghan might be invited back into the royal fold
They might not look like they are willing to share tea and crumpets or avocado toast together, but Oprah Winfrey does believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited back into the royal fold by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. Or, at least, make peace with them. Oprah told Extra that Queen Elizabeth II's death might help bring the two royal brothers back together again.
"This is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Oprah said. "Hopefully, there will be that."
And while everyone can't stop talking about how the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales walked, talked, and behaved with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, some have suggested that Meghan looked anything but comfortable during her walkabout with the royals, according to The Sun. And that's not because she perhaps didn't want to be there, but because of everything that had supposedly occurred right before the queen's death. Apparently, Meghan might have been labeled as persona non grata when the royals descended upon Scotland, as she was asked not to come at the very last minute. The decision definitely raised a lot of eyebrows, and might have even taken Harry and Meghan by surprise, too.
Prince William was the first to extend an olive branch
According to Page Six, King Charles III told Prince Harry that he didn't think it was appropriate for Meghan Markle to join him on his trip to see Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on the day of her death. While no one knows the real reason behind his thought process, it could very well have been because of the tension between Meghan and the rest of the royal family, given all the things she told Oprah Winfrey and has said on her podcast. BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell even said that Meghan was stopped in her tracks because, "she might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it." This, despite the fact that royal reporter Omid Scobie said earlier in the day via Twitter that Meghan was supposed to travel to Scotland, only for her to change her plans mid-day.
While Meghan might not have been invited to Scotland, she was invited to join the royals in a stunning display of unity the following day. Apparently, it was Prince William who reportedly extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate Middleton outside the gates of Windsor Castle to meet with well-wishers, per People. There's a good chance that a royal truce might happen. The New York Post even suggested that William and Harry have ben ordered to "extend negotiations" to heal their rift. Clearly, Queen Elizabeth II's diplomatic skills are sharper now than perhaps in life.