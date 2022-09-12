What Oprah Really Thinks Will Happen With Meghan And Harry

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their bombshell of an interview back in 2021, royal fans and critics alike couldn't stop talking about what was said for many long weeks. The Duchess of Sussex implied at the time that there was a "royal racist" behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace when one person questioned the color of her unborn baby's skin. Even Harry admitted that the conversation surrounding his child's skin color was "awkward" and that he was "a bit shocked" by it. And while all of the shock surrounding that controversial interview has since simmered down, Meghan has managed to fan the flames once again when she shared a story on her podcast about how her son Archie's nursery caught on fire during their trip to South Africa back in 2019, according to E! Online. It wasn't the fire that had people possibly concerned, but the fact that Harry and Meghan were expected to continue on with their next royal engagement as if nothing had occurred. Meghan seemingly took another jab at the royal family when she said, "So much, I think, optically — the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels."

With all of that said, it's no wonder that Meghan's surprise reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been an awkward one. Despite this, Oprah Winfrey thinks that the Sussexes do have a chance to make things right with the royal family.