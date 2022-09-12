Tommy Lee Makes Unsurprising Move After His Revealing Viral Photo

It was 1996 when Tommy Lee realized that he and his then-wife, Pamela Anderson, were robbed. According to his 2004 memoir, money and expensive jewelry were stolen from their safe (via The Washington Post), but the thing that the married couple was worried about was the missing 54-minute, self-taped video that included eight minutes of the two getting intimate. Weeks later, the tape was sold and aired on television.

Nowadays, the drummer hasn't backed away from sharing some NSFW posts on social media. In 2019, Lee posted a video of a specific private body part being shown near his current wife Brittany Furlan Lee's mouth, per Page Six. The drummer captioned the video with "they finally gave me my own filter," telling his followers that the image wasn't real.

In August, Lee posted a since-deleted uncensored picture of his actual male organ and captioned it, "Ooooopppsss." According to LADbible, the picture was up for a total of eight hours before Instagram took it down. While fans' reactions ranged from support to pure shock, many weren't happy with how Instagram handled the situation, as the social media platform seemingly takes down artistic pictures of nude women immediately. Lee has shown that the controversy doesn't bother him, though, as he's joined a platform that will allow those types of posts.