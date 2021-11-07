The Real Reason Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Just Reunited

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had a notoriously tumultuous relationship. During their three years as a married couple in the 1990s, they made headlines for everything from a sex tape to an arrest for a physical altercation, per the New York Post. But the "Baywatch" alum and the Motley Crue rocker have always seemed to be on the same page when it comes to their sons, Brandon and Dylan. The celebrity duo's marriage ended in 1998, per Hollywood Life. But more than 20 years later, they reunited for an important reason: to support one of their sons' new business ventures.

It's not a surprise that Anderson and Lee wanted to show their support for Brandon. Both parents have supported his past career endeavors, including his joining the MTV reality TV reboot, "The Hills: New Beginnings." Brandon told Us Weekly in 2019 that his famous dad is "very protective" of him. "He looks out for me, so he's just excited to see the show, see how it turns out," Brandon added.

And in a separate 2019 interview, Anderson told Us Weekly that her son is "invincible." "Brandon can do anything," she said. "He's on his journey and he's going to have a great time and I'm sure it's going to be very, very entertaining because he is so funny." The proud mom even made a cameo on the first season of the show, where she gushed about her son's desire to be an actor. So, what is Brandon up to now?