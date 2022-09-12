The Subtle Way Kenan Thompson Shaded Friends At The 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson is one comedian and entertainer who's no't afraid to pull any punches, especially when he knows that the spotlight is on him. Back in August, it was announced that Thompson had scored an exciting new gig as the host of the 2022 Emmys. Even though he's a first-timer hosting a show of this scale, Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had faith in him from the beginning.
According to People, Neal said, "Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself. We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."
Well, Thompson definitely did deliver when he roasted the still highly popular NBC sitcom "Friends" in his opening monologue, according to Us Weekly. Let's just say that his subtle shade has Twitter talking in more ways than one. And that's not just because it was unexpected, but also because of the not-so-subtle reference he made to another show, too.
Kenan Thompson reminded everyone that Living' Single came before Friends
Kenan Thompson didn't hold back when he took a dig at "Friends" during his opening number at the 2022 Emmys. During a techno-inspired dance number that included the "Friends" theme song (complete with the signature red couch and colorful umbrellas), Thompson looked at the mostly white dancers and asked them, "Y'all ever seen Living Single? I think you'll like it."
Of course, it didn't take long for Twitter to react. Some comments included, "LOL. Kenan Thompson with the well timed 'have y'all seen Living Single?' quip after the 'Friends' dance. Yeah Living Single was first...and better, and the original!!!" along with, "Kenan shading friends for being a living single rip off we love to see it." Another Twitter user said, "The joke at the end is that livin' single is a black version of friends. He's hilarious."
Not only can Thompson deliver the laughs with perfect execution, but he can also educate and enlighten an audience about television sitcom history. Now that's what you call a multi-talented entertainer, right?