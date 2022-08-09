Kenan Thompson Just Scored An Exciting New Gig

Kenan Thompson has been entertaining the masses for literally decades, beginning as a child actor in the early '90s. One might think that he might slow down a bit, but no, not even in the slightest.

With his work on shows and movies like "All That," "Kenan and Kel," "Heavyweights," and his recently canceled eponymous series, Thompson knows all about the grind. The father of two has also been a key cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for almost 20 years now. The show's creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, admitted to The Washington Post that Thompson is a vital part of the show's skits, jokes, and production, calling him "the person I most rely on in the cast." However, the star is smart enough to know that even his coveted spot on "SNL" likely won't last forever. So it would make sense to keep trying new ventures that keeps him in the spotlight.

So what new opportunity does the "SNL" star have coming up? Keep reading to find out!