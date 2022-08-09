Kenan Thompson Just Scored An Exciting New Gig
Kenan Thompson has been entertaining the masses for literally decades, beginning as a child actor in the early '90s. One might think that he might slow down a bit, but no, not even in the slightest.
With his work on shows and movies like "All That," "Kenan and Kel," "Heavyweights," and his recently canceled eponymous series, Thompson knows all about the grind. The father of two has also been a key cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for almost 20 years now. The show's creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, admitted to The Washington Post that Thompson is a vital part of the show's skits, jokes, and production, calling him "the person I most rely on in the cast." However, the star is smart enough to know that even his coveted spot on "SNL" likely won't last forever. So it would make sense to keep trying new ventures that keeps him in the spotlight.
So what new opportunity does the "SNL" star have coming up? Keep reading to find out!
Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson will take the lead at the 2022 Emmys on September 12, according to Vanity Fair. The new gig is a suitable role since the longtime comedian is a six-time Emmy nominee himself, including his win for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the "Saturday Night Live" track "Come Back, Barack" in 2018.
The actor shared his joy of hosting the show in a statement to NBC, which read, "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."
According to People, this will be the comedian's first time hosting the show. However, his NBC family has faith in his ability to make it a fun show. "Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."