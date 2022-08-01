Kenan Thompson Fuels Rumors About SNL's Future

Kenan Thompson has been a comedy icon since his days on the hit Nickelodeon show, "All That." Thompson then went on to star in the cult-classic "Good Burger," and later in the television series, "Keenan & Kel," alongside Kel Mitchell.

However, it was Thompson's addition to the cast of the NBC sketch comedy show, "Saturday Night Live," that catapulted his career into super-stardom. Since 2003, Thompson has remained a prominent fixture on "SNL," hosting skits like "Black Jeopardy" and "What's Up With That?" Thompson has previously discussed his start on the popular show, and revealed that he was welcomed with open arms by senior cast members like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. "I was a baby as far as the cast was concerned," Thompson told Today. "I also looked like I was maybe 19. So, I definitely was getting the baby-love, and stuff like that. But it brought me close to my sisters Mya, Amy, Rachel, and Tina."

Now, Thompson is making a big claim about the future of the show, and it's causing a frenzy among fans.