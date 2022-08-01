Kenan Thompson Fuels Rumors About SNL's Future
Kenan Thompson has been a comedy icon since his days on the hit Nickelodeon show, "All That." Thompson then went on to star in the cult-classic "Good Burger," and later in the television series, "Keenan & Kel," alongside Kel Mitchell.
However, it was Thompson's addition to the cast of the NBC sketch comedy show, "Saturday Night Live," that catapulted his career into super-stardom. Since 2003, Thompson has remained a prominent fixture on "SNL," hosting skits like "Black Jeopardy" and "What's Up With That?" Thompson has previously discussed his start on the popular show, and revealed that he was welcomed with open arms by senior cast members like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. "I was a baby as far as the cast was concerned," Thompson told Today. "I also looked like I was maybe 19. So, I definitely was getting the baby-love, and stuff like that. But it brought me close to my sisters Mya, Amy, Rachel, and Tina."
Now, Thompson is making a big claim about the future of the show, and it's causing a frenzy among fans.
Kenan Thompson thinks the show could end after 50 years
Kenan Thompson made a bold suggestion about the future of "Saturday Night Live." During an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God's "Hell of a Week," Thompson was asked to confirm the rumors about whether "SNL" would end if Lorne Michaels retires, after 50 years on-air. The show recently wrapped its 47th season, meaning there would be three left.
"There could be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at," Thompson said. Speaking of Michaels specifically, he added, "He's the one that's had his touch on everything. So, if somebody tries to come into his shoes, it's a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well ... And then at that point you can't really do the same kind of show." Thompson went on to clarify that while the show could potentially go on without Michaels, his exit would "open the doors for a lot of bulls**t."
Online, fans of the show seem to have mixed opinions about Thompson's predictions. "Keenan Thompson better stfu about SNL ending," one person tweeted. While another seemingly welcomed the idea and wrote, "Agreed. It's been great but it's running course." Only time will tell what happens.