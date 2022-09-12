Plastic Surgeon Decodes Sonja Morgan's Stunning Transformation - Exclusive

With Sonja Morgan, it is not a question of determining whether or not she's ever had plastic surgery done, as the "Real Housewives of New York City" star has always been more open than most when it comes to her cosmetic procedures. This is a woman who allowed Bravo cameras to document her vaginal rejuvenation procedure for the show, after all. With Morgan, it is more a question of which specific procedures she's had done, for which Nicki Swift consulted Los Angeles plastic surgeon, Dr. Glenn Vallecillos, who exclusively tells us what procedures he can tell Morgan has had done — and what he might do differently.

In 2020, Morgan happily responded to fan queries about her apparently updated face on Instagram, telling fans she'd gotten both a lower facelift and neck lift. "I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the [jowls] that were starting to form," she said. "People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer — gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick me up.'"

But that's not all, according to Vallecillos.