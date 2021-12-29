Sonja Morgan Is Almost Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Selfie

Sonja Morgan revealed a departure from her normal glam when she posted a make-up free selfie to Twitter. "[1st] Travel stop at the #trollyrock in #Tennessee to walk the dog," Sonja captioned the casual pic of herself at a gas station. Fans were blown away by Sonja's makeup-free look. "Look at how naturally beautiful you are!" one follower replied. Some fans noted that leaving behind the glam made the reality star appear more youthful. "WOW you are gorgeous!! You look like you're 25," another follower tweeted back at the Housewife.

As for if her youthful appearance is due to cosmetic surgery, Sonja has been open in the past about getting a little nip-tuck. "Yeah, I lifted the drapes again — this time permanently," Sonja told Bravo TV in 2020. "I had the neck lift and the lower [face]lift." She told the outlet the decision was a no-brainer. "Gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick-me-up,'" she said.

In addition to a little help from the doctor, Sonja also prioritizes her health as part of her beauty regimen. "People always want to know the crazy things I take," she told Allure of her vitamin routine in November 2020. "I can't stress enough this potassium, magnesium, calcium and [vitamin] Bs," Sonja continued. "And maca powder, which you can put in your shakes. And digestive enzymes. Very important."