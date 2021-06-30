Sonja Morgan Reveals Secret Romance With This Bravo Star

Sonja Morgan has graced our TV screens for years on the "Real Housewives of New York City," sharing anecdotes about her glamorous life and all the fabulous men she's dated. Let's take a look back at some of the famous (and surprising!) names she's been linked to.

The Morgan family! Sonja won't let us forget that she was married to banker, John Adams Morgan for almost a decade (the two share a daughter together). Before that, the fashion designer was previously engaged to Italian Count Pierfrancesco for six years. But Sonja doesn't have a type, telling The Daily Dish, "You know, I like all kinds of people. So I've gone out with musicians. I've gone out with royalty," she said about her romantic affairs.

Although she confessed she's "not interested in celebs," telling ET that she "like[s] smart people" and needs "interesting dialogue" because she "likes to talk a lot," the reality star has had her fair share of Hollywood flings. Giving fans a look inside her black book, Sonja shared she once dated actor Owen Wilson. "Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him," Sonja told ET. "I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!'" And it doesn't stop there, as we can add Jack Nicholson to the list. Telling Andy Cohen that "Nobody nails down Nicholson," she described their situation as "one big sloppy mess."

Sonja is now sharing a Bravo star that we can add to the book!