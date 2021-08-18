The Truth About Ramona Singer And Sonja Morgan's Latest Feud

There are very few things that are certain in life, but death, taxes and a fight between Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan on Season 13 of "Real Housewives of New York City" are some of them. From Ramona not inviting Sonja to her birthday lunch and telling her she needs to lose weight, to Sonja drinking too much and getting jealous of Ramona's supposed 50 closest girlfriends (via Screen Rant), the longtime BFFs alway seem to get on each other's nerves at some point during filming. Of course, it's not always bad blood between them. Whenever they room together on vacation, or both cackle hysterically at something the other cast members don't find that funny, viewers are reminded of the beauty of their close friendship.

On Season 13 of "Real Housewives of New York City" the pair seem to have been equally bothered by each other on different occasions. Ramona's lack of interest and empathy when it comes to the women discussing the Black Lives Matter movement and Sonja's tendency to have a few too many drinks are just a few of the reasons the ladies seem to be butting heads more than normal this season. Read on to find out about what they fought about on the most recent episode of the show.