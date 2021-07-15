Eboni K. Williams Speaks Out About Cancel Culture

Eboni K. Williams has something to say about cancel culture. On the July 14 episode of the "Kam & Kary Do Dallas" podcast, she opened up about handling "difficult conversations" as race continues to be a prominent conversation across America and a growing one on reality television.

"I'm talking specifically, frankly, right now to white people," Eboni began. "I want white people to give themselves permission to f**k up sometimes knowing that if your heart is pure in its intention ... and you really do want to show up in broader humanity to your fellow Americans, right, all you gotta do is try," she explained. "And also give enough grace and credit to people of color that we are not all motivated around cancellation. I know for sure that is not my thing," she said. She added that if society keeps cancelling people, "everyone is going to be cancelled."

Eboni is the first Black housewife to join "The Real Housewives of New York" and has been vocal about racism and bringing her experiences as a Black woman in America to the table. She got into a heated debate with co-star Ramona Singer in a June episode of the show because Ramona wasn't understanding why Eboni was worried about bringing up race-related issues, as detailed by Page Six.

