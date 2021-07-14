What's Really Going On With The RHONY Cast Shakeup?

Season 13 of "Real Housewives of New York" has only aired nine episodes, but the drama has been hot and heavy since the very first. Leah McSweeney, who is in her second season, butted heads with every housewife on the annual cast trip to the Hamptons, particularly with old cast member Heather Thomson, who joined the ladies for a few episodes (until Leah refused to film with her). New cast member Eboni K. Williams has also butted heads with some of the ladies, primarily Ramona Singer, largely because of her unwillingness to talk about politics or race.

While good drama is what makes viewers tune in week after week, fans can also tell when cast members just aren't vibing. Take "Real Housewives of Orange County" for example; many fans called for a refresh after Season 15 fell flat. They since switched up the cast for Season 16 of the show, getting rid of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, much to the dismay of the wives.

Rumors surrounding "RHONY" are top of mind for Bravo fans after a source spilled casting tea to Radar. "Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one ... and her salary reflects it," the insider claimed. So is it true? Here's what we know.