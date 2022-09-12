Rumors Continue To Swirl About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly back on the dating scene after ending his nearly 4-year relationship with model Camila Morrone. On August 30, a source revealed to People that despite spending the Fourth of July together, DiCaprio and Morrone had decided to go their separate ways. Following their split, internet sleuths took to social media to throw shade at DiCaprio for the breakup, which reportedly happened shortly after Morrone's 25th birthday. "Leo ages, but miraculously his girlfriends always remain 23," one person tweeted, while another suggested, "Leonardo Dicaprio is weird."

Days after his split from Morrone, rumors began to swirl about DiCaprio's next romantic conquest. On September 7, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the "Shutter Island" actor was eyeing model Gigi Hadid. "Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn't shown an interest," the source said. Now, it appears as if things are heating up between DiCaprio and Hadid after all.