Leonardo DiCaprio's Breakup Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are reportedly no longer an item after four years of dating.

The "Don't Look Up" actor and model were first linked in January 2018 when they were spotted spending time together in Aspen — but from the get-go, they have kept their relationship on the down low. In August 2022, sources shared with People that they called it quits, with their representatives refusing to comment at this time.

DiCaprio and Morrone's breakup was surprising for many fans, considering previous reports claiming the two moved in together. In December 2020, sources claimed the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was living a "domestic life" with Morrone. "Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well," they told E! News. "He's very cozy with Cami, and they're serious." They also claimed that DiCaprio doesn't hang out as much with his friends, choosing instead to be with Morrone. "He is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys," the source continued. "He does really like his life with her, and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be." In November 2021, another source told E! News that the couple is "closer than ever."

Now that they have reportedly broken up, it's hard to understand why they chose to part ways — but Twitter has a theory.