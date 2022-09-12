Why Mindy Kaling's 2022 Emmys Appearance Resurfaced An Old Rumor

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak just presented an award together at the 2022 Emmys, and fans couldn't get more excited. The two comedians have long sparked relationship rumors even after they have maintained that they are just friends. To be fair, they dated on and off when they were both starring in "The Office," but that relationship later turned into something platonic. "It isn't the thing that people sometimes think it is," Kaling told CBS Sunday Morning in 2019. "But he's really part of my family now, which is great. Even though that's less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it's a deeper and a closer one."

Both admit that their friendship is far from conventional, though, to the point that even their new romantic partners sometimes feel concerned. "We are pretty inseparable best friends with a lot of chemistry ourselves, and we're not dating," Novak shared with Entertainment Weekly. "Whenever we date anyone else, I think there's a period where the person is very skeptical of our friendship."

With the two being so close, fans can't help but wonder if something else had happened between the two. More specifically, they can't help but speculate if Novak is the father of Kaling's two children, and the stars' Emmys appearance has fans guessing all over again.