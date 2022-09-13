Twitter Cannot Get Enough Of Mariska Hargitay's Stunning 2022 Emmys Look

Mariska Hargitay has not only enjoyed a long career starring in successful shows such as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Falcon Crest," and "Downtown," but she's also turned heads with her fashion along the way.

In November 2021, Hargitay revealed on Instagram that Glamour had named her one of their women of the year. "Deepest thanks to @glamourmag for this honor. I'm grateful and inspired to walk out into the world in the company of such extraordinary women," she captioned the post. In the image, Hargitay stunned in a low-cut, floor-length dress that featured a pattern all over. The garment had shoulder pads, as well as long cuffed sleeves. For the occasion, Hargitay tied back her brunette hair. The upload certainly didn't go unnoticed by her 2.5 million followers and attracted more than 242,000 likes and more than 5,200 comments. "Beautiful and well deserved," one user wrote, adding the red heart emoji. "I've always looked up to you as a female role model," another person shared. "Congrats!!!!!! And This dress on you is amazing!!!!!" a third fan remarked.

For the 2022 Emmy Awards, Hargitay was one of many high-profile stars who turned up and posed on the red carpet. And if social media is anything to go by, it seems Hargitay is the talk of the town for her jaw-dropping look.