Twitter Cannot Get Enough Of Mariska Hargitay's Stunning 2022 Emmys Look
Mariska Hargitay has not only enjoyed a long career starring in successful shows such as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Falcon Crest," and "Downtown," but she's also turned heads with her fashion along the way.
In November 2021, Hargitay revealed on Instagram that Glamour had named her one of their women of the year. "Deepest thanks to @glamourmag for this honor. I'm grateful and inspired to walk out into the world in the company of such extraordinary women," she captioned the post. In the image, Hargitay stunned in a low-cut, floor-length dress that featured a pattern all over. The garment had shoulder pads, as well as long cuffed sleeves. For the occasion, Hargitay tied back her brunette hair. The upload certainly didn't go unnoticed by her 2.5 million followers and attracted more than 242,000 likes and more than 5,200 comments. "Beautiful and well deserved," one user wrote, adding the red heart emoji. "I've always looked up to you as a female role model," another person shared. "Congrats!!!!!! And This dress on you is amazing!!!!!" a third fan remarked.
For the 2022 Emmy Awards, Hargitay was one of many high-profile stars who turned up and posed on the red carpet. And if social media is anything to go by, it seems Hargitay is the talk of the town for her jaw-dropping look.
Fans are obsessed with Mariska Hargitay's sparkly ensemble
Mariska Hargitay showed up to the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 12 in style. The "Lake Placid" actor wowed in a low-cut, high-slit black dress that allowed her to show off her neck jewelry. Her gown featured sparkly gems all over and long sleeves. Hargitay teamed the elegant ensemble with dangling earrings and rings, while wearing her wavy brunette locks down with a middle part. As seen in the snapshot above, Hargitay dazzled on the red carpet and radiated beauty.
Fans on social media were quick to notice her glamorous look and didn't hold back when giving their thoughts. "She is everything and more," one user tweeted, adding numerous flame emoji. "SHE LOOKS SO GOOD OH MY GOD," another person shared passionately in capital letters. "Always so classy! Beautiful!" a third fan wrote. "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET," another enthusiastic user added.
Per People, Hargitay presented the award for lead actor in a comedy series alongside her former "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" co-star, Christopher Meloni. The award went to Jason Sudeikis from "Ted Lasso," according to The Guardian.