Jimmy Kimmel's Behavior At The 2022 Emmys Is Stirring Up Major Backlash

The fabulous Quinta Brunson won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 2022 Emmys. But a gag Jimmy Kimmel took too far during Brunson's acceptance speech has become a Twitter tsunami. The late-night host and Will Arnett received a heavy ratio online after the pair did a skit before the "Abbot Elementary" star accepted her Emmy. Brunson created the sitcom, which became an instant hit. Season 2 of the ABC comedy starts September 21.

The "Abbot Elementary" creator didn't seem bothered by Kimmel's antics. According to Page Six, Brunson and Kimmel have a history. "Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see 'Abbott,'" Brunson explained. "He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time." Brunson laughed off Kimmel's gag, and TMZ reported that she told reporters after the Emmys, "I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there ... I don't know, tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him. I'm gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know. We'll see what happens."

So what exactly did Kimmel do at the 2022 Emmys to stir up this major backlash?