Jimmy Kimmel's Behavior At The 2022 Emmys Is Stirring Up Major Backlash
The fabulous Quinta Brunson won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 2022 Emmys. But a gag Jimmy Kimmel took too far during Brunson's acceptance speech has become a Twitter tsunami. The late-night host and Will Arnett received a heavy ratio online after the pair did a skit before the "Abbot Elementary" star accepted her Emmy. Brunson created the sitcom, which became an instant hit. Season 2 of the ABC comedy starts September 21.
The "Abbot Elementary" creator didn't seem bothered by Kimmel's antics. According to Page Six, Brunson and Kimmel have a history. "Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see 'Abbott,'" Brunson explained. "He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time." Brunson laughed off Kimmel's gag, and TMZ reported that she told reporters after the Emmys, "I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there ... I don't know, tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him. I'm gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know. We'll see what happens."
So what exactly did Kimmel do at the 2022 Emmys to stir up this major backlash?
Jimmy Kimmel was passed out during Quinta Brunson's Emmy acceptance
Jimmy Kimmel is getting backlash for acting like he was "passed out" as Quinta Brunson accepted her Emmy award. The "Abbot Elementary" star and creator had to step over the late-night host, who lay at her feet as she accepted her Emmy. Kimmel was dragged on stage by Will Arnett to present the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series, but Arnett explained that the talk show host had too many "skinny margaritas" while Kimmel pretended to be passed out drunk. But some didn't see the humor in Kimmel's gag.
Phillip Lewis of the Huffington Post tweeted, "Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta's speech. Highly disrespectful." One Twitter user noted, "Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it. White men really are insufferable." Another Emmy viewer tweeted, "Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel's 'dead' body." One brutal takedown tweeted, "If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn't a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don't know what is."
But Kimmel was sticking to his joke and told Entertainment Tonight (via Page Six), "I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was."