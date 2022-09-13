Howard Stern Has Heard Enough About The Queen's Death
Even though Howard Stern has gone through many transformations over the years, he has been and will always be considered the ultimate shock jock on the airwaves. He's had a lot of outrageous moments, from coercing celebrities to do demeaning things to leaving a 28-minute voicemail for Jerry Seinfeld, as detailed by Entertainment Weekly.
That said, Stern has shown a much softer side in recent years. In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2019, Stern admitted that psychotherapy has helped him change his ways. Stern also said that he wanted to "evolve" but still stay relevant for his audience. He said, "I had to change when I got to SiriusXM. I couldn't do an interview every day with a porn star. You can do that sh** here. You can wipe people's doody if you want. You can vomit on women if you want to, or men, whatever your thing is. They don't care. It's the Wild West."
And while Stern is no longer trying to shock the socks off of everyone, he did make a rather controversial statement about none other than Queen Elizabeth and her tragic death.
Howard Stern wants to talk about Trump instead
Howard Stern doesn't want to hear about Queen Elizabeth and her death anymore. That's not because he doesn't respect the late monarch, but because of all the non-stop media coverage surrounding it. During "The Howard Stern Show," Stern told his co-host Robin Quivers (via Page Six), "It's weird traditions and everything and I'm like, 'Jesus, enough with the queen!' I mean, it's America, we don't have a queen."
He also added that one of the reasons why he thinks the media should mute their coverage on the queen's funeral is because there are more important matters on hand, like all of the classified documents that were found during the FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate. Stern added, "The queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the queen has been the same queen and there's a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago."
Yes, this is the same Stern who once had Trump as a guest on his talk show back in 1997. In the interview, Trump said that he could have "nailed" Princess Diana, with Stern asking the real estate mogul if he would have made her get tested for HIV before dating her. For a radio personality whose alter-ego used to be Fartman, Stern has certainly changed his perception on things, right?