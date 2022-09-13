Howard Stern Has Heard Enough About The Queen's Death

Even though Howard Stern has gone through many transformations over the years, he has been and will always be considered the ultimate shock jock on the airwaves. He's had a lot of outrageous moments, from coercing celebrities to do demeaning things to leaving a 28-minute voicemail for Jerry Seinfeld, as detailed by Entertainment Weekly.

That said, Stern has shown a much softer side in recent years. In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2019, Stern admitted that psychotherapy has helped him change his ways. Stern also said that he wanted to "evolve" but still stay relevant for his audience. He said, "I had to change when I got to SiriusXM. I couldn't do an interview every day with a porn star. You can do that sh** here. You can wipe people's doody if you want. You can vomit on women if you want to, or men, whatever your thing is. They don't care. It's the Wild West."

And while Stern is no longer trying to shock the socks off of everyone, he did make a rather controversial statement about none other than Queen Elizabeth and her tragic death.