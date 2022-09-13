Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Slamming Kim Kardashian's Extreme Met Gala Weight Loss
Lili Reinhart is further elaborating on her criticism of Kim Kardashian's weight loss regimen for the 2022 Met Gala. For the annual benefit gala, Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress from 1962 but revealed she needed to lose a considerable amount of weight in order to fit the gown.
"I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet. The reality star's confession set off a social media firestorm, as many slammed the TV personality for her drastic move.
Reinhart made no secret of her disapproval of Kardashian's diet, and took to Instagram to express her concerns. "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f**king dress," Reinhart wrote (via Elle). Adding, "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels." Reinhart went on to suggest that Kardashian was "disgusting" for sharing the regimen and negatively influencing her millions of followers. Now, the "Riverdale" actor is further explaining her criticism and providing a more detailed explanation for her remarks.
Lili Reinhart says Kim Kardashian needs to be more aware
Lili Reinhart has opened up about her decision to publicly slam Kim Kardashian for her 16-pound weight loss leading up to the Met Gala. The "Look Both Ways" star appeared on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," and shared that her frustration came from her personal experience with an eating disorder. "I thought that was absolutely ridiculous. I thought that absolutely promotes disordered eating," Reinhart said. "The flip side is, you can do whatever you want with your body, but you have to be aware of the amount of people you're affecting when you open your mouth."
Shepard then emphasized that Kardashian doesn't hold all of the responsibility for the public's diet choices — to which Reinhart agreed. "You're absolutely right. I was currently dealing with disordered eating and — I was — I saw red." Reinhart goes on to explain that Kardashian's remarks could be viewed by some as a promotion for unhealthy eating habits.
Kardashian herself has responded to the wave of backlash she's received. "If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message," she told Allure. The Skims founder went on to explain that she achieved her weight loss goals with the help of a nutritionist and a personal trainer.