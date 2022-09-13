Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Slamming Kim Kardashian's Extreme Met Gala Weight Loss

Lili Reinhart is further elaborating on her criticism of Kim Kardashian's weight loss regimen for the 2022 Met Gala. For the annual benefit gala, Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress from 1962 but revealed she needed to lose a considerable amount of weight in order to fit the gown.

"I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet. The reality star's confession set off a social media firestorm, as many slammed the TV personality for her drastic move.

Reinhart made no secret of her disapproval of Kardashian's diet, and took to Instagram to express her concerns. "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f**king dress," Reinhart wrote (via Elle). Adding, "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels." Reinhart went on to suggest that Kardashian was "disgusting" for sharing the regimen and negatively influencing her millions of followers. Now, the "Riverdale" actor is further explaining her criticism and providing a more detailed explanation for her remarks.