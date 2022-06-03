Kim Kardashian's Defense Of Her Controversial Met Gala Weight Loss Totally Backfired

Kim Kardashian is coming to her own defense after she was slammed for losing 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's vintage dress for the 2022 Met Gala. Kardashian has become a staple at the annual event, which is often hailed as the biggest night in fashion. Like her strange Balenciaga get-up the previous year, Kardashian turned heads when she walked the famed museum stairs wearing Monroe's gown from 1962. The SKIMS founder later revealed that while she could not initially fit the dress, she took on the challenge of losing weight before the event.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me, and so I looked at them and I said, 'Give me like three weeks,'" she told Vogue. "And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. But it was such a challenge, it was like a role."

After Kardashian's crash diet drew backlash online, her trainer, Don-A-Matrix, defended the reality star and exclaimed that she did not "starve" herself to fit into the gown. He told TMZ that Kardashian "worked really hard," and "went on a well-balanced diet" before the event. Now, Kardashian is speaking out for herself, but her defense is causing even more controversy.