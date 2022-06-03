Kim Kardashian's Defense Of Her Controversial Met Gala Weight Loss Totally Backfired
Kim Kardashian is coming to her own defense after she was slammed for losing 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's vintage dress for the 2022 Met Gala. Kardashian has become a staple at the annual event, which is often hailed as the biggest night in fashion. Like her strange Balenciaga get-up the previous year, Kardashian turned heads when she walked the famed museum stairs wearing Monroe's gown from 1962. The SKIMS founder later revealed that while she could not initially fit the dress, she took on the challenge of losing weight before the event.
"I tried it on and it didn't fit me, and so I looked at them and I said, 'Give me like three weeks,'" she told Vogue. "And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. But it was such a challenge, it was like a role."
After Kardashian's crash diet drew backlash online, her trainer, Don-A-Matrix, defended the reality star and exclaimed that she did not "starve" herself to fit into the gown. He told TMZ that Kardashian "worked really hard," and "went on a well-balanced diet" before the event. Now, Kardashian is speaking out for herself, but her defense is causing even more controversy.
Kim Kardashian compares herself to Christian Bale
Kim Kardashian has responded to critics who dragged her for losing 16 pounds for the Met Gala, and she says the process is "the same" as acting. When speaking with the New York Times, Kardashian said her decision to lose weight is no different than what "The Machinist" star Christian Bale had to do for his extreme movie roles.
"I didn't do anything unhealthy," Kardashian told the publication. "To me, it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."
And while "The Kardashians" star went on to explain that she wasn't encouraging fans to "go lose weight in a short period of time," she is being slammed online for her explanation. "Kim kardashian keep christian bale's name out of your mouth these two situations are not comparable at all you absolute clown," one user wrote. Another tweeted, "Buuut, you just did it for vanity...not a role...just a dress that didn't fit." However, there were some users who suggested that Kardashian and Bale were both wrong for their diet choices. "Yes and we criticise Christian Bale about it too. His health suffered immensely from it," wrote another.