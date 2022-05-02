Kim Kardashian's Historic Met Gala Dress Has Twitter On Fire
Kim Kardashian knows how to turn heads each and every time she enters a room. She's also knows how to make a grand entrance. During the 2021 Met Gala, the reality television star wore an all-black ensemble from head-to-toe in the most literal sense. The Balenciaga look completely covered her head, face, hands, and entire body, so much so that many fans wouldn't have known it was Kardashian. But, in an interview with Vogue in March, Kim admitted that she didn't like the idea of being completely covered up for the red carpet. She told the fashion bible, "I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" However, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia told Kardashian that the look was all part of the night's theme, which was, "In America: a Lexcion of Fashion." Kardashian said that Gvasalia told her, "This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look."
And, while her 2021 Met Gala ensemble might not be at the top of Kardashian's list of her favorite looks, her 2022 Met Gala look has Twitter on fire — and for this historic reason, too.
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress on the Met Gala red carpet
It's not every day that you get to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress — you know, the one she wore while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President." But, then again, there's only one person in this world who's lucky enough to be named Kim Kardashian. Monroe wore the dress back in 1962 when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday. And now Kardashian wore the exact same dress on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, where she was accompanied by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. According to Vogue, Kardashian admitted she had to adhere to a strict diet and put in time both on a treadmill and in a sauna every day in order to fit into the dress. She also admitted the dress was transported from Orlando, Florida to her home in California for her fittings. The result, according to her fans, has been nothing less than perfection.
Of course, it didn't take long for Twitter to do its thing and react to Kardashian's epic showstopper of a dress. Many comments included, "I find it so sweet the way Pete Davidson is helping Kim Kardashian to walk the stairs because her dress is so tight," along with, "@KimKardashian NAILED IT!!! I MEAN!!! happy birthday Mr. President!!!!!" And then there was, "KIM KARDASHIAN. IN MARILYN MONROE'S HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT DRESS. THAT IS ALL." Agreed.