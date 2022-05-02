Kim Kardashian's Historic Met Gala Dress Has Twitter On Fire

Kim Kardashian knows how to turn heads each and every time she enters a room. She's also knows how to make a grand entrance. During the 2021 Met Gala, the reality television star wore an all-black ensemble from head-to-toe in the most literal sense. The Balenciaga look completely covered her head, face, hands, and entire body, so much so that many fans wouldn't have known it was Kardashian. But, in an interview with Vogue in March, Kim admitted that she didn't like the idea of being completely covered up for the red carpet. She told the fashion bible, "I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" However, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia told Kardashian that the look was all part of the night's theme, which was, "In America: a Lexcion of Fashion." Kardashian said that Gvasalia told her, "This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look."

And, while her 2021 Met Gala ensemble might not be at the top of Kardashian's list of her favorite looks, her 2022 Met Gala look has Twitter on fire — and for this historic reason, too.