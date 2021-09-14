Kim Kardashian's Strange Met Gala Look Is Turning Heads

Kim Kardashian is never one to shy away from a glam red carpet moment and is known for her head-turning ensembles. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has made many appearances at the Met Gala over the years and is no stranger to making headlines for her show-stopping fashion choices.

According to The Sun, Kim had everyone talking on social media after she wore a tight "wet dress" to the 2019 event. The theme for the year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," something the business mogul nailed. The attire was designed by Thierry Mugler, whose vision was to have Kim look like she had just stepped out of the ocean. As reported by W magazine, the garment took eight months to complete. "He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping," Kim explained to Vogue at the gala.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala did not take place in 2020. With that being said, the charity event went ahead this year, meaning Kim knew she had to step up her game. As always, she had everyone talking about her choice of fashion. This time, she made a bigger statement than ever before. Keep reading to find out more.