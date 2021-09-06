The Celeb That Made Demi Lovato Uncomfortable At The Met Gala

The Met Gala is always a discussion point via social media and in the media as many high-profile attend the charity event wearing out-of-this-world garments. However, in 2016, people seemed to be focused more on the drama surrounding Demi Lovato rather than their attire.

Per E!, Demi Lovato and rapper Nicki Minaj both served as Moschino designer Jeremy Scott's guests at the Met Gala in 2016 and wore his designs to the event. Lovato stunned in an off-the-shoulder silver sequined dress with black and gold detailing. They styled their dark shoulder-length locks down and accessorized with a glittery clutch. Minaj wowed in a low-cut black dress with matching long sheer gloves. The "Pound The Alarm" hitmaker rocked long black curly hair with hints of blond.

Despite the duo turning up in style, it appeared the two weren't enjoying each other's company — and the public quickly found out about a potential feud behind the scenes. Keep reading to find out more.