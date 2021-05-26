Nicki Minaj's Announcement Has Fans In A Frenzy

Nicki Minaj is on cloud nine following the success of her re-released "Beam Me Up Scotty" mixtape. According to a slideshow shared by the rapper on May 26 on Instagram, "Beam Me Up Scotty" is the "highest charting re-released mixtape from a rapper in hip-hop history." It also landed the No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200 chart in its debut week, according to Billboard. Furthermore, one of the mixtape's new songs, "Seeing Green" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, debuted at No. 1 on the week's Digital Song Sales chart, as reported by Chart Data.

"Beam me Up Scotty" was a surprise drop on May 14 after Minaj hinted that she was releasing a project of some sort a few days prior. The rapper flaunted the success of her mixtape on Instagram, further explaining that despite having absolutely zero promotion for the project, it has been received very well. "SO THIS MAKES IT MEAN MORE TO ME cuz it rlly just boils down to having the best FANS ON EARTH that rode with me 12 YEARS LATER," she enthusiastically stated in the caption of her post.

However, it's the first line the "Tusa" rapper said in her message of gratitude that caused fans to do a double take: She revealed fans would be getting a new album from her "real soon." Keep scrolling to learn what her dedicated Barbz had to say.

