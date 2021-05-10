Nicki Minaj Has Fans Going Wild. Here's Why

Nicki Minaj is one of hip hop's biggest stars. The self-proclaimed queen of rap is no stranger to sending her loyal fans into a frenzy, and a photo she shared on May 10 did just that.

The "Pound The Alarm" hitmaker has been fairly quiet on social media during recent months, leaving the Barbz wondering when she'll be making a return. The last time Minaj tweeted her followers was on February 3, writing, "Love you so much. Wow." However, that doesn't mean Minaj hasn't been busy behind the scenes. As previously reported by Billboard, the award-winning musician gave birth to her son in September 2020. She or her husband, Kenneth Petty, have yet to reveal their child's name and appear to be living a private life.

It has been a hot minute since Minaj released a new album. In 2018, she dropped her fourth studio album, "Queen," which peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Since then, she has appeared on a couple of features but has left fans still wanting more. After months of being absent on social media, Minaj has returned with a post that certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. Keep reading to find out more.