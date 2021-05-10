Nicki Minaj Has Fans Going Wild. Here's Why
Nicki Minaj is one of hip hop's biggest stars. The self-proclaimed queen of rap is no stranger to sending her loyal fans into a frenzy, and a photo she shared on May 10 did just that.
The "Pound The Alarm" hitmaker has been fairly quiet on social media during recent months, leaving the Barbz wondering when she'll be making a return. The last time Minaj tweeted her followers was on February 3, writing, "Love you so much. Wow." However, that doesn't mean Minaj hasn't been busy behind the scenes. As previously reported by Billboard, the award-winning musician gave birth to her son in September 2020. She or her husband, Kenneth Petty, have yet to reveal their child's name and appear to be living a private life.
It has been a hot minute since Minaj released a new album. In 2018, she dropped her fourth studio album, "Queen," which peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Since then, she has appeared on a couple of features but has left fans still wanting more. After months of being absent on social media, Minaj has returned with a post that certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. Keep reading to find out more.
Is Nicki Minaj teasing a new project?
Nicki Minaj knows how to make a return. On May 10, the "Moment 4 Life" chart-topper took to Twitter to tease her followers. Her upload consisted of two new images of herself sitting on top of a pink table. Minaj was captured holding cushions in front of her chest while wearing pink crocs and shades of the same color. As always, the rap star looked very glam and sported her dark locks in a high ponytail. Minaj didn't reveal too much but captioned her tweet with "F R I D A Y." Within 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 132,000 likes, 67,000 retweets, and over 20,000 replies, proving to have made a huge impact on the Barbz instantly.
"THE QUEEN IS BACK," one user tweeted, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji. "NICKI IS BACK AND SHE ISN'T PLAYING!!! IKTR," another person shared. "I don't think you understand I had a panic attack seeing this notification," remarked a third fan. Is Nicki hinting at a single? An album? Something else altogether? Whatever it is, we're totally ready for what Minaj has planned for us.