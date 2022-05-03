Kim Kardashian Has Everyone Fuming With Her Comments About Her Crash Diet

Shortly after fashion mogul Kim Kardashian revealed her dramatic Met Gala weight-loss tactics, many in the Twittersphere were up in arms.

"Apparently Kim Kardashian did a UFC style weight cut to get into this dress. 16lbs in 3 weeks" one user penned. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I know it's not the first or the last time kim kardashian will talk about weight loss & body image in horrible ways but the video of her proudly saying she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks to fit into her met gala dress does not sit right w me. there's no way to do that in any healthy way." Still, one user pointed out what they perceived as hypocrisy. "Why are y'all jumping on kim kardashian for losing weight to fit marilyn monroe's dress when half of hollywood does the same thing in order to prepare for roles on movies and tv? just be mad that she wore the dress but shut the f*** up when it comes to her body."

Perhaps the reality star is due for yet another sit-down with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts to clarify her comments...? TBD, we suppose.