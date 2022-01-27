Kim Kardashian's Skims Brand Just Got Some Really Incredible News

Some count out Kim Kardashian, but the reality TV star turned business mogul continues to defy critics. Kardashian's Skims brand just got some really incredible news, which will expand her huge fortune. It's not too shabby for someone who leveraged a sex tape into a reality TV show, AKA "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which aired for 14 years on the E! network. StyleCaster estimated in June 2021 that she banked $4.5 million per season for the reality show. But "KUWTK" was just the start of Kardashian's empire.

Kardashian juggles several ventures outside of reality TV and Skims, including a cosmetics line, a perfume brand, and a mobile game. According to the NYP, the mom of four sold a 20% stake in her KKW makeup brand to Coty for $200 million in 2021. Now Kardashian has set her sights on a law career, and her adoring fans have no doubt she'll be a successful attorney.

Circling back to Skims, the company announced it will be the "official loungewear and undergarments outfitter for Team USA" at Beijing's upcoming Winter Olympic Games. But just when you thought it couldn't get better for Kardashian, it has.