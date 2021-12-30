Fans Are Lashing Out Over Kim Kardashian's Skims Brand

Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line is under fire once again. The brand, which has reached a whopping $1.6 billion valuation, has been on the receiving end of backlash multiple times. It started from its inception when Kim was forced to change the brand name from Kimono to Skims after people educated her about cultural appropriation. At the time, even the mayor of Kyoto had sent her a letter explaining the deep cultural meaning of the traditional Japanese clothing she had attempted to use the name of.

"My intention wasn't ever to offend anybody. Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem," the star said in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per People. "I just feel kind of dumb. Like, why didn't we think about this?" In June this year, Skims got in the middle of a controversy when an advertisement had botched editing. The video featured Kim tracing a finger over her hips to showcase the hip-hugging underwear she was wearing, and for a split second, her finger appeared distorted.

"The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process," the brand admitted at the time, per Page Six. You'd think that after a bunch of mishaps, Skims would steer clear of controversy, but that didn't seem to be the case when fans started to complain about the line's supposed unrealistic sizing.