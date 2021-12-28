Why Is Kim Kardashian In Such Hot Water Over Spider-Man?
Oh, Kim Kardashian! You say and do the darndest things, don't you?
The billionaire business mogul, who has been making headlines for her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, has landed herself in hot water with Marvel fans after seeing the latest flick, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It was a social media faux pas for the ages, but Kardashian is no stranger to controversy.
In one of the most prominent (and frequent) accusations against the reality star, Kardashian (and her family) have often been slammed on social media for cultural appropriation, often in regards to emulating Black culture. In a separate instance in 2019, Kardashian came under fire after announcing SKIMS, her shapewear brand — originally known as Kimono. In fact, things got so bad for Kardashian that the mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, penned a letter urging the media mogul to "re-consider [her] decision of using the name Kimono in [her] trademark" (via Japan Today). In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she later apologized and noted, "My intention was never to offend anybody" (via PopBuzz), and clearly took the mayor's words to heart.
Though it may have been an innocent slip-up on her end, Kim Kardashian has found herself in a tight spot once more — though this one has nothing to do with appropriation, and instead everything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kim Kardashian spoiled a major scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Fear not, Nicki Swift reader, for this section contains no spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home!" But the same doesn't go for what Kim Kardashian had to say about the film, as has broken one of the golden rules of the internet: no spoilers!
On December 27, the entrepreneur felt the wrath of social media after revealing a major event in the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film. Watching from what seemed to be a home theater, Kardashian unveiled spoilers from the finale of the film on her Instagram Stories, and fans were not pleased.
"I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian 's insta stories," one Twitter user wrote, saliently adding, "Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!" Another user wrote, "I've muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I'm watching it tomorrow .... Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f*****g spoiler on her ig."
Kardashian was quick to delete the posts, but the damage was already done. Fans now may be hard-pressed to see the film, which just smashed $1 billion at the global box office, per NBC News. But one thing is for sure — if you've seen the movie, please don't spoil it for others!