Why Is Kim Kardashian In Such Hot Water Over Spider-Man?

Oh, Kim Kardashian! You say and do the darndest things, don't you?

The billionaire business mogul, who has been making headlines for her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, has landed herself in hot water with Marvel fans after seeing the latest flick, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It was a social media faux pas for the ages, but Kardashian is no stranger to controversy.

In one of the most prominent (and frequent) accusations against the reality star, Kardashian (and her family) have often been slammed on social media for cultural appropriation, often in regards to emulating Black culture. In a separate instance in 2019, Kardashian came under fire after announcing SKIMS, her shapewear brand — originally known as Kimono. In fact, things got so bad for Kardashian that the mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, penned a letter urging the media mogul to "re-consider [her] decision of using the name Kimono in [her] trademark" (via Japan Today). In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she later apologized and noted, "My intention was never to offend anybody" (via PopBuzz), and clearly took the mayor's words to heart.

Though it may have been an innocent slip-up on her end, Kim Kardashian has found herself in a tight spot once more — though this one has nothing to do with appropriation, and instead everything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.