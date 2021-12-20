Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Just Take This Huge Step In Their Relationship?

Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson has seemingly moved to the next level. Page Six confirmed the SKIMS mogul, 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, 28, were officially an item in November after the couple was spotted looking rather friendly on an amusement park date.

Kardashian and Davidson shared an on-screen kiss during the reality star's hosting gig on "SNL," and since then, they have been spotted on romantic hangouts around Los Angeles and Davidson's native New York City. Kardashian, who is divorcing her former husband Kanye West, recently played coy when asked on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast who her favorite "SNL" member is. "What a set up! You know who it is," Kardashian teased of their relationship, via Entertainment Tonight.

Despite not opening up about their romance, Kardashian and Davidson's fling is definitely heating up. Davidson spent his birthday with Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flava Flav. He even appeared to sport a hickey after one of the couple's meetups. As things may be on the fast track for Kardashian and Davidson, the couple just took a major step in their new relationship.