Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Just Take This Huge Step In Their Relationship?
Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson has seemingly moved to the next level. Page Six confirmed the SKIMS mogul, 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, 28, were officially an item in November after the couple was spotted looking rather friendly on an amusement park date.
Kardashian and Davidson shared an on-screen kiss during the reality star's hosting gig on "SNL," and since then, they have been spotted on romantic hangouts around Los Angeles and Davidson's native New York City. Kardashian, who is divorcing her former husband Kanye West, recently played coy when asked on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast who her favorite "SNL" member is. "What a set up! You know who it is," Kardashian teased of their relationship, via Entertainment Tonight.
Despite not opening up about their romance, Kardashian and Davidson's fling is definitely heating up. Davidson spent his birthday with Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flava Flav. He even appeared to sport a hickey after one of the couple's meetups. As things may be on the fast track for Kardashian and Davidson, the couple just took a major step in their new relationship.
Kim Kardashian met Pete Davidson's mom
Kim Kardashian took the next step with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson by meeting his mom Amy Davidson, HollywoodLife reports. Kardashian was spotted over the weekend in NYC spending date nights in Pete's home of Staten Island. There, a source told the outlet the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star got to know Amy for several hours. "It went really well," the source said of the first-time meet-up with Davidson's family.
Kardashian was spotted laughing on the couple's movie date at a Staten Island theater in paparazzi photos published by Daily Mail. In addition to catching a flick together, the couple reportedly had a private dinner with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. A patron at the eatery dished on the setup for the A-listers on TikTok. "They set up the third floor for them, they're gonna have champagne pouring," the patron noted. An insider told HollywoodLife that Kim was enamored with Pete and the two were hands-on during their upscale dinner date.
Pete's mother isn't the only family member looking forward to spending time with the couple these days. A source recently told E! News that the whole Kardashian-Jenner squad is a fan of Kim's new man and would love to hang with him over the holidays. "Kris is already obsessed with him," the source said of Kim's mother's feelings about the comedian.