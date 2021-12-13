How Kim Kardashian Reacted To Miley Cyrus' Serenade To Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have just hit their first relationship rough patch all thanks to Miley Cyrus. The reality star and "Saturday Night Live" comedian became "official" back in November after the duo was spotted out and about on multiple occasions. Although Kim knew Davidson for years thanks to her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, the SKIMS founder reconnected with the comedian in October when she made her debut as host on "SNL." A few weeks after the guest appearance, Kim and Davidson were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm in Los Angeles, at an undisclosed location in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, and leaving a Los Angeles hot spot with nothing but smiles.

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source revealed to E! Online. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else... She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him." The insider told the outlet the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is "smitten" with Davidson, as he "makes her laugh the entire time they are together."

While neither Kim nor Davidson have publicly commented on the relationship, the celebs haven't denied the rumors either and they just might be on their way to something serious — as long as Miley Cyrus doesn't get in the way.