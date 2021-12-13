How Kim Kardashian Reacted To Miley Cyrus' Serenade To Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have just hit their first relationship rough patch all thanks to Miley Cyrus. The reality star and "Saturday Night Live" comedian became "official" back in November after the duo was spotted out and about on multiple occasions. Although Kim knew Davidson for years thanks to her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, the SKIMS founder reconnected with the comedian in October when she made her debut as host on "SNL." A few weeks after the guest appearance, Kim and Davidson were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm in Los Angeles, at an undisclosed location in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, and leaving a Los Angeles hot spot with nothing but smiles.
"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source revealed to E! Online. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else... She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him." The insider told the outlet the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is "smitten" with Davidson, as he "makes her laugh the entire time they are together."
While neither Kim nor Davidson have publicly commented on the relationship, the celebs haven't denied the rumors either and they just might be on their way to something serious — as long as Miley Cyrus doesn't get in the way.
Miley Cyrus says it 'should've been' her on a date with Pete Davidson
In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," singer Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson sat down with Fallon to share details behind their upcoming New Year's Eve show, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." While Kim Kardashian wasn't a topic of discussion, Cyrus seemed to have no issue stepping in to share her own thoughts on Davidson's new relationship.
As the night continued, Cyrus took the stage to cover "It Should Have Been Me," choosing to serenade Davidson and change the lyrics to adhere to the "Saturday Night Live" star's current relationship status. "I said, it should have been me — ohhhhh, it should've been me," Cyrus sang. "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?" The "Malibu" singer took it a step further, adding, "It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant. I'd go to watch a movie in freaking Staten Island." The lyric change references Davidson's two nights out with the reality star, where paparazzi caught the comedian with a hickey on his neck.
So, how does Kim feel about the serenade? Fans quickly noticed the reality star was one of millions to "like" Cyrus' Instagram post with Davidson announcing their NYE plans, proving she might be in on the joke. "BIG DEBUT ENERGY," Cyrus wrote. "Pete and I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!" The joke went over well with the KKW Beauty owner, who's reportedly supportive of Davidson's career — including all the jokes that come along with it.