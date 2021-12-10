How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West Trying To Win Her Back
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. The couple was married for nearly seven years before deciding to call it quits, according to TMZ. At the time, a source told Page Six that the reality star was "done" with West amidst rising tensions in their marriage. West had bashed the Kardashian family in a heated Twitter rant a few months before and accused Kris Jenner of being a danger to their children. Kardashian shares four children — North, 7; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2 — with the rapper.
Since filing for divorce, Kardashian has gone on to romance Pete Davidson after the two were spotted out on dates in November. However, West has repeatedly tried to win Kardashian back, posting messages to her on Instagram (via Page Six), and addressing her in performances. Kardashian, though, has not shown any indication of wanting to rekindle her relationship with him, and has decided to reclaim her single lady status.
Kim Kardashian has 'moved on' from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know she's moving forward with her divorce with Kanye West. TMZ reported that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed a legal motion to reclaim her single status on December 10. If the judge signs off on her request, Kardashian will become officially single again and can drop her legal married name.
The filing comes after West publicly asked Kardashian, who was present with their kids, to "run right back" to him in a performance at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on December 9, per BuzzFeed News. A source told People that Kardashian "ignores" his pleas and has "moved on" from the rapper. "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it," the source added.
The source also noted that Kardashian will still attend West's shows for the sake of their children. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye," the source said. "Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."