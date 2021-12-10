How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West Trying To Win Her Back

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know she's moving forward with her divorce with Kanye West. TMZ reported that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed a legal motion to reclaim her single status on December 10. If the judge signs off on her request, Kardashian will become officially single again and can drop her legal married name.

The filing comes after West publicly asked Kardashian, who was present with their kids, to "run right back" to him in a performance at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on December 9, per BuzzFeed News. A source told People that Kardashian "ignores" his pleas and has "moved on" from the rapper. "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it," the source added.

The source also noted that Kardashian will still attend West's shows for the sake of their children. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye," the source said. "Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."