Kanye West Believes This Will Bring Him And Kim Kardashian Back Together

In case you haven't heard, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are rumored to be dating. The reality star and comedian have been spotted multiple times looking all cozy, from holding hands on a roller coaster to having romantic dinners on both sides of the country. They've been pretty much inseparable ever since news broke that they started hanging out, leading many to believe that there might be something more than friendship brewing between them.

But Kanye West is not one of those people. Earlier this month, the "Hurricane" rapper said he and Kim have not divorced and even went as far as continuing to call her his wife. "SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We're not even divorced," he said in an appearance on Revolt's "Drink Champs," per Us Weekly. "So how we — because [it's] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together."

Kanye claimed that the media keeps making false claims about the real score between him and Kim, and that it's "promoting" a fabricated story. He also made it clear that they are going to reunite in the future — and he even has an idea as to how it will happen.