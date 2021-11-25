Kanye West Believes This Will Bring Him And Kim Kardashian Back Together
In case you haven't heard, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are rumored to be dating. The reality star and comedian have been spotted multiple times looking all cozy, from holding hands on a roller coaster to having romantic dinners on both sides of the country. They've been pretty much inseparable ever since news broke that they started hanging out, leading many to believe that there might be something more than friendship brewing between them.
But Kanye West is not one of those people. Earlier this month, the "Hurricane" rapper said he and Kim have not divorced and even went as far as continuing to call her his wife. "SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We're not even divorced," he said in an appearance on Revolt's "Drink Champs," per Us Weekly. "So how we — because [it's] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together."
Kanye claimed that the media keeps making false claims about the real score between him and Kim, and that it's "promoting" a fabricated story. He also made it clear that they are going to reunite in the future — and he even has an idea as to how it will happen.
Kanye West believes God will help him reunite with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is aware that he's done some things that have led to the dissolution of his marriage with Kim Kardashian. Per Page Six, the rapper paid a visit to Skid Row and publicly ranted about how God wants him to get back together with Kim, amid her dating rumors with Pete Davidson.
"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," Kanye explained. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative."
He also said that the higher power will play a part in their reunion. "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok... but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced." Kim has been notably silent throughout the whole ordeal, but in a previous "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episode, she shared that all she wants is to be happy again. Whether that means reconciling with Kanye or dating someone new remains to be seen.