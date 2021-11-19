Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Officially Dating?

After weeks of speculation, Page Six now reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating... though so far there's been no official comment from Kardashian or Davidson themselves. The news is based on a photo on Flavor Flav's Instagram, where the rapper called Davidson "my adopted son" as the "SNL" comic celebrated his birthday with Flav and Kardashian at Kris Jenner's mansion in Palm Springs, California. The photo featured the four of them all wearing matching pajamas from Kardashian's loungewear line SKIMS. The family that stays together, promotes together, it seems.

However, E! News adds more proof to the new development, as they learned from a source close to Kardashian that the relationship is indeed official. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said, adding that the event in Flav's photo was a "huge deal." Apparently the two are "casually dating," despite living on opposite coasts, and are "making the distance work." Though it's not serious (yet), "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," and "she isn't seeing anyone else" either, says the source. Apparently, Kardashian feels "giddy" around him and is "super into him."

Kardashian and Davidson apparently got to know each other while Kardashian was still married to Ye (formerly Kanye West), 44, who is currently dating 22-year-old model Vinetria. Since Kardashian reconnected with Davidson during her "SNL" hosting gig, there must have been more magic in that carpet than we realized.