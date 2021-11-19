Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Officially Dating?
All those fans who have been speculating about the potential romantic relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian now have something to crow about. While it's near impossible for two celebs to just hang out together without there being talk of something salacious, or at least amorous, going on, in this case it's seemingly true. And fans are rejoicing.
Rumors about a romantic relationship between Kardashian and Davidson started immediately after the reality TV star hosted "Saturday Night Live" on October 9. In the episode, "SNL" cast member Davidson played Aladdin to Kardashian's Princess Jasmine in a sketch, where they kissed while riding their magic carpet. The internet was set ablaze, and people have been wondering ever since if there was more to the story. Shortly after, Kardashian and Davidson were seen holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles. The pair has apparently since shared a few dates in both of their hometowns — Staten Island, New York for Davidson, and Los Angeles for Kardashian — including a secluded private dinner in Staten Island on the roof of Campania restaurant.
Now, Page Six is reporting a new update about the status between the 41-year-old Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after an 8-year relationship, and her 28-year-old boy toy Davidson, who for some reason is of constant fascination to, well, everyone.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appeared in a post that also advertised her loungewear line
After weeks of speculation, Page Six now reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating... though so far there's been no official comment from Kardashian or Davidson themselves. The news is based on a photo on Flavor Flav's Instagram, where the rapper called Davidson "my adopted son" as the "SNL" comic celebrated his birthday with Flav and Kardashian at Kris Jenner's mansion in Palm Springs, California. The photo featured the four of them all wearing matching pajamas from Kardashian's loungewear line SKIMS. The family that stays together, promotes together, it seems.
However, E! News adds more proof to the new development, as they learned from a source close to Kardashian that the relationship is indeed official. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said, adding that the event in Flav's photo was a "huge deal." Apparently the two are "casually dating," despite living on opposite coasts, and are "making the distance work." Though it's not serious (yet), "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," and "she isn't seeing anyone else" either, says the source. Apparently, Kardashian feels "giddy" around him and is "super into him."
Kardashian and Davidson apparently got to know each other while Kardashian was still married to Ye (formerly Kanye West), 44, who is currently dating 22-year-old model Vinetria. Since Kardashian reconnected with Davidson during her "SNL" hosting gig, there must have been more magic in that carpet than we realized.