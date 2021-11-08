Who Is Kanye West's New Girlfriend, Vinetria?

It's been about ten months since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West shocked the world by announcing their plans to divorce. After seven years of marriage and four children, the couple was ready to call it quits, per USA Today. Kim was the one who ultimately made the decision to file, though the couple had clearly been growing apart for a while. In the months leading up to the split, West was running a failing and bizarre presidential campaign and suffered from what was widely speculated to be a mental health crisis, per TMZ. A broken-hearted Kim's decision to file was well documented in the final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Luckily for Kim, though, it seems like she's already moved on. The reality star has recently been spotted all over New York (including Staten Island) with Pete Davidson. "Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," a source told People of the budding romance. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

As it turns out, West has moved on too. If the rumors are true, then he's had someone new in his life for quite some time.