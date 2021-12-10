What Kanye West Just Begged Kim Kardashian To Do

Kanye West just made a major plea to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The former couple reigned as one of Hollywood's most famous pairings over the course of their six-year marriage. However, cracks in the West-Kardashian West marriage seemed to come to an unignorable head when West bashed the Kardashian family in a heated Twitter rant. Tension in the marriage worsened when the rapper, who ran a bizarre campaign in the 2020 Presidential election, infamously revealed at a rally that he and his wife considered aborting their first-born daughter North.

Fans saw Kardashian struggle with her marital stress on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The reality star wept over West on an episode of "KUWTK," saying, per E! News, "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't." Kardashian eventually filed for divorce after months of living apart from her husband in February, per TMZ. By June, an insider told Us Weekly that "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage."

West recently revealed, however, he may be the one having trouble moving on. "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," West said in a now-deleted Instagram post titled "Thanksgiving Prayer," per Page Six. In a recent stage performance, West seemingly made another emotional plea to his ex.