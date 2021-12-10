What Kanye West Just Begged Kim Kardashian To Do
Kanye West just made a major plea to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The former couple reigned as one of Hollywood's most famous pairings over the course of their six-year marriage. However, cracks in the West-Kardashian West marriage seemed to come to an unignorable head when West bashed the Kardashian family in a heated Twitter rant. Tension in the marriage worsened when the rapper, who ran a bizarre campaign in the 2020 Presidential election, infamously revealed at a rally that he and his wife considered aborting their first-born daughter North.
Fans saw Kardashian struggle with her marital stress on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The reality star wept over West on an episode of "KUWTK," saying, per E! News, "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't." Kardashian eventually filed for divorce after months of living apart from her husband in February, per TMZ. By June, an insider told Us Weekly that "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage."
West recently revealed, however, he may be the one having trouble moving on. "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," West said in a now-deleted Instagram post titled "Thanksgiving Prayer," per Page Six. In a recent stage performance, West seemingly made another emotional plea to his ex.
Kanye West reveals on stage that he wants Kim Kardashian back
Kanye West called out for Kim Kardashian to return to him during a performance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 9. West, who performed at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, sang his hit song "Runaway," this time with name-dropping lyrics, per the Daily Mail. "I need you to run right back to me," Ye sang, adding, "More specifically, Kimberly."
Kardashian, who is now romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson, was in attendance to hear West's emotional plea, according to the outlet.
This isn't West's first onstage callback to his marriage. Back in August, Kardashian actually joined West onstage in a Balenciaga bridal gown to promote his latest album "Donda" in a nod to their iconic wedding, per TMZ. The faux nuptials weren't meant to signal a reconciliation, however, but rather a showing of support as family members. "It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye," a source told People following the wedding recreation. "They are not getting back together though."