Kanye West Just Won't Quit Kim Kardashian

As the days fly by, the relationship status between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seems to be veering off course — West's course, of course. Page Six confirmed Kim's secret relationship with "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson on November 18. Before that, Kim and Davidson were both spotted at Simon Huck's birthday party at Zero Bond on November 3, an insider told Page Six. "They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," the insider said, adding that "there was no Kravis-style PDA," in reference to Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her relationship with drummer Travis Barker.

"Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete," another source told Page Six. "Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can't be taking this well."

With that being said, West also seems to be dipping his toes into the dating pool, as well. West was first linked to model Irina Shayk in June, even though an insider close to Shayk claimed, "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," per Page Six. Now, West is reportedly "hooking up" with model Vinetria, who was seen with him at a basketball game in Minneapolis on November 7. But West's latest post on his Instagram Stories involving his ex-wife, Kim, could complicate things between him and his new bae.