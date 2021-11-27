Kanye West Just Won't Quit Kim Kardashian
As the days fly by, the relationship status between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seems to be veering off course — West's course, of course. Page Six confirmed Kim's secret relationship with "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson on November 18. Before that, Kim and Davidson were both spotted at Simon Huck's birthday party at Zero Bond on November 3, an insider told Page Six. "They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," the insider said, adding that "there was no Kravis-style PDA," in reference to Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her relationship with drummer Travis Barker.
"Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete," another source told Page Six. "Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can't be taking this well."
With that being said, West also seems to be dipping his toes into the dating pool, as well. West was first linked to model Irina Shayk in June, even though an insider close to Shayk claimed, "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," per Page Six. Now, West is reportedly "hooking up" with model Vinetria, who was seen with him at a basketball game in Minneapolis on November 7. But West's latest post on his Instagram Stories involving his ex-wife, Kim, could complicate things between him and his new bae.
Kanye West believes God will bring him and Kim Kardashian back together
Even though Kanye West was spotted out with a new hot romance of his own, it seems like he wants that old thang back. According to Page Six, on November 26, West posted an old black-and-white photo of him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kissing each other on his Instagram Story. Kim has filed for divorce and has been seen publicly dating comedian Pete Davidson, which was also confirmed by Page Six, but that still hasn't deterred West. He also shared a screenshot of a TMZ article with the headline, "Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions" on his Instagram Story.
This is not the first time West has surprisingly declared his love for his ex-wife. On November 4, West went on REVOLT's podcast, "Drink Champs," and publicly declared that Kim was still his wife. "I never even seen the papers. We're not even divorced," West said. Then on November 24, West decided to visit Skid Row in California, on Thanksgiving Eve, and ranted about God's plan to get Kim and him back together. "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok... but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced," West said.
No word from Kim about her ex-husband's shenanigans, but according to Us Weekly, she was seen out with her new boo Pete Davidson, who was allegedly sporting a hickey, on November 21.