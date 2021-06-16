New Details Revealed About Kanye West & Irina Shayk's New Romance

Kanye West has moved on from Kim Kardashian. The rapper has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk, who previously dated — and had a baby with — actor Bradley Cooper. According to People magazine, West and Shayk were spotted together in France in early June after he invited her on a trip for his birthday. "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating but there is an interest from both sides," a source told the outlet.

Although West and Shayk haven't spoken out about their apparent romance, the two don't really seem to be hiding anything. A source told Hollywood Life that "Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out," adding "she's excited and she's been ready to move on and find someone." What some people don't realize is that West and Shayk actually go way back. According to Page Six, Shayk modeled for Yeezy and appeared in West's music video for the song "Power" back in 2010. A source even told the outlet that West and Shayk "briefly" dated before he got together with Kardashian!

Flash forward more than a decade and West and Shayk are exploring a relationship once more. Keep reading to find out new details about what's going on between them.