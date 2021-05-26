What's Really Going On With Kanye West And Irina Shayk?

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, according to TMZ. In the legal docs, Kim asked for "joint legal and physical custody of the [former] couple's [four] kids," but a prenuptial agreement laid out how just about everything else gets divvied up — and TMZ reports that neither party was contesting it. The two have not yet finalized their divorce, but that doesn't mean that they aren't already thinking about their respective, albeit separate, futures.

There have been all kinds of rumors about who Kim and Kanye will end up dating next, some more believable than others. For example, Kim has been linked to rapper Drake thanks to a claim made by Wendy Williams. According to HotNewHipHop, Williams claimed that Kim and Drake were "all over each other" at Kendall Jenner's tequila party on May 21. Though it's unknown if that Kim/Drake rumors hold any truth, a source told Hollywood Life that Kim is "happy" and that she isn't quite ready to start dating just yet.

On the heels of those claims come rumors that Kanye and actress/model Irina Shayk are dating. The rumor was initially started when an anonymous source wrote in to popular Instagram celebrity blind account DeuxMoi, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out more.