How Bradley Cooper Really Feels About Irina Shayk's Romance With Kanye West

Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk is dating someone new, but she's not just dating anyone – she is dating Kanye West. According to TMZ, the rapper and the model have been seeing each other for "months," and most recently spent his 44th birthday together in France. While some might think that West and Shayk are an odd pairing, the two actually go way back. Not only has West rapped about her in "Christian Dior Denim Flow," but she also landed a role in the music video for "Power," which was released in 2010. It seems that everything is coming full circle for them now.

This is the first relationship (that the public is aware of) for West, who split from wife Kim Kardashian sometime in 2020. According to People magazine, Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February 2021, several weeks after rumors of their split started circulating. West, who shares four children with Kardashian, only recently filed his own divorce paperwork in April, according to Today. Meanwhile, Cooper and Shayk split back in 2019 after dating for four years, according to People. In March 2017, they welcomed their only daughter, Lea De Seine. And while Cooper has had quite the line-up of celebrity girlfriends according to Us Weekly, he doesn't appear to be dating anyone these days.

So, how does Cooper feel about his ex-girlfriend dating West? Keep reading to find out.