Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New Era Of Music
Like the superstars that came before her — Madonna, David Bowie, and Janet Jackson — Miley Cyrus is known for reinventing her image and sound.
The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker first rose to fame as a child actor in the role of Hannah Montana for the Disney Channel hit show by the same name. Her role allowed Cyrus to show off her acting skills, as well as her singing ability. We guess it really was "The Best of Both Worlds." After Cyrus' time on "Hannah Montana," she revamped her image and started to release more mature music, such as "Can't Be Tamed" and "Who Owns My Heart." However, her most bold and impactful reinvention came when she released 2013's "Bangerz" album. Cyrus decided to cut her long locks and sported a blonde pixie cut. Cyrus also embraced a more hip-hop sound and was known for "twerking" on stage. Her MTV VMAs performance from the same year with Robin Thicke was described as "scandalous" and a "pop-culture" crime by Rolling Stone.
Cyrus has continued to switch up her look in the ensuing years. Her 2017 album "Younger Now" saw her return to her country roots, while her latest album, from 2020, "Plastic Hearts," was heavily influenced by the glam rock music from the 1980s. Luckily for fans, it seems Cyrus is getting ready to launch a new era. What's on the horizon for the entertainer?
Miley Cyrus used past experiences as inspiration for her next body of work
According to Music News, Miley Cyrus recently rebooted her longtime fan site, MileyWorld.com, which launched around the time she catapulted to fame as an actor on the Disney Channel. As noted by the outlet, the "Angels Like You" singer shared a handwritten note to her fans (also known as Smilers) because she wanted to thank them for their ongoing support.
"I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life! There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist)," Cyrus wrote. "I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work!" she continued. "I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!" Those who signed up for the site's mailing list were also treated to a recording of her performance at Austin City Limits. "The setlist represents my evolution! It honors + celebrates every era!" she insists.
The website's overall aesthetic appears to have a colorful '70s disco vibe, which could indicate the upcoming material's potential influences. Cyrus can be seen sporting curly, shoulder-length blonde hair, while wearing a slinky one-shouldered dress with an asymmetrical hem and heels. Whatever the new music sounds like, we cannot wait to hear it!