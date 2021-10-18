Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New Era Of Music

Like the superstars that came before her — Madonna, David Bowie, and Janet Jackson — Miley Cyrus is known for reinventing her image and sound.

The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker first rose to fame as a child actor in the role of Hannah Montana for the Disney Channel hit show by the same name. Her role allowed Cyrus to show off her acting skills, as well as her singing ability. We guess it really was "The Best of Both Worlds." After Cyrus' time on "Hannah Montana," she revamped her image and started to release more mature music, such as "Can't Be Tamed" and "Who Owns My Heart." However, her most bold and impactful reinvention came when she released 2013's "Bangerz" album. Cyrus decided to cut her long locks and sported a blonde pixie cut. Cyrus also embraced a more hip-hop sound and was known for "twerking" on stage. Her MTV VMAs performance from the same year with Robin Thicke was described as "scandalous" and a "pop-culture" crime by Rolling Stone.

Cyrus has continued to switch up her look in the ensuing years. Her 2017 album "Younger Now" saw her return to her country roots, while her latest album, from 2020, "Plastic Hearts," was heavily influenced by the glam rock music from the 1980s. Luckily for fans, it seems Cyrus is getting ready to launch a new era. What's on the horizon for the entertainer?