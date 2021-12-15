Kanye West Keeps Making His Divorce From Kim Kardashian Messier And Messier

Kanye West is determined to get his wife back, despite Kim Kardashian going full steam ahead with their divorce.

West and Kardashian first confirmed rumors of a pending split when the reality star filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. Kimye wed back in 2014, and have since welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. And after their split, both the rapper and reality star seemed to have moved on; West was rumored to be dating Irina Shayk, and Kardashian has started dating Pete Davidson after their romantic "Saturday Night Live" skit.

In early December, Kardashian even filed new documents requesting to be declared "legally single" and to drop the "West" from her last name, according to E! News. Additionally, the SKIMS owner reportedly asked the judge to separate her marital status from the couple's battle over custody of their kids, as well as the splitting of their property. Per Kardashian's court documents, obtained by People, their marriage is "irremediably broken down," and "there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means."

Speaking loosely about her divorce on the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian said although she had all the "extravagant" gifts and declarations of love from West, she's "ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot" (via Complex). Her declaration, however, hasn't changed West's actions, as he has publicly vowed he will continue to fight for his family.