Kanye West Keeps Making His Divorce From Kim Kardashian Messier And Messier
Kanye West is determined to get his wife back, despite Kim Kardashian going full steam ahead with their divorce.
West and Kardashian first confirmed rumors of a pending split when the reality star filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. Kimye wed back in 2014, and have since welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. And after their split, both the rapper and reality star seemed to have moved on; West was rumored to be dating Irina Shayk, and Kardashian has started dating Pete Davidson after their romantic "Saturday Night Live" skit.
In early December, Kardashian even filed new documents requesting to be declared "legally single" and to drop the "West" from her last name, according to E! News. Additionally, the SKIMS owner reportedly asked the judge to separate her marital status from the couple's battle over custody of their kids, as well as the splitting of their property. Per Kardashian's court documents, obtained by People, their marriage is "irremediably broken down," and "there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means."
Speaking loosely about her divorce on the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian said although she had all the "extravagant" gifts and declarations of love from West, she's "ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot" (via Complex). Her declaration, however, hasn't changed West's actions, as he has publicly vowed he will continue to fight for his family.
Kanye West will not 'stop fighting to win' Kim Kardashian back, despite her firm stance on their divorce
Kim Kardashian's efforts to continue forward with her divorce from Kanye West hasn't lessened his desire to "win her back."
Sources tell People, "Kanye hasn't lost hope to be with Kim again," adding that "his sole priority is making sure she's taken care of and treated like a queen, whether they're married or not." West has often expressed his love for Kim in big ways, including a huge flower wall gift on Mother's Day, renting a stadium for their engagement, and a personal serenade from Kenny G on Valentine's Day. "He's not giving up without a fight," the insider said. "Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go...Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back." Meanwhile, Kardashian is reportedly adamant the divorce will happen, with the source adding, "she isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."
West's attempts to win the reality star's heart included changing the lyrics to his song "Runaway" to ""I need you to run right back to me, baby. More specifically, Kimberly" during his Los Angeles concert. The rapper also shared a Thanksgiving prayer on Instagram, where he revealed to fans that "all I think about every day is how I get my family back together."