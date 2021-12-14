Are Kanye And Drake Still In Hot Water Over Their Charity Concert?

Kanye West and Drake delighted fans in Los Angeles when the duo took the stage in their December benefit concert. Titled "Free Larry Hoover," the concert seemingly ended a long-time feud between the rappers, as both performed hit songs from their respective catalogs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. "I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," West said in a Twitter video posted by music executive J Prince prior to announcing the benefit concert. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest." The duo teamed up and live-streamed the momentous show on Amazon for fans around the world to enjoy. "We're extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event," said Amazon Studio head Jennifer Salke, per People.

The concert took over the internet as fans from both camps made peace in the hip-hop world, and West attempted to make peace in his marriage by changing lyrics to "Runaway," a song he released in 2010. "I need you to run right back to me, baby, more specifically, Kimberly," West sang at the event, addressing his pending divorce with Kim Kardashian.

While West and Drake's performances were the obvious highlight of the night, did the show live up to its charitable aims?