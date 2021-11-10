Are Kanye West And Drake Ending Their Beef?

Over the years, Kanye West and Drake have gone together like oil and water; they just don't mix. In 2018, Drake accused West of leaking private information about his son, Adonis, to his other rap nemesis Pusha T, per NME. This year, Drake further ignited the rumors that he and West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, might've had more than just friendly relations on his song, "Pipe Down." "Why does your ex think we beefin', is that man alright? / That ***** can't even look at me, he fell off twice," Drake raps, per Genius.

This year, West decided to take the beef further by leaking Drake's $100 million Toronto home address on Instagram on August 23, per The Sun. Drake responded to that attack on September 4 by leaking an unreleased song by West and André 3000 called "Life of the Party" from West's "DONDA" album on SiriusXM's Sound 42, per INSIDER. Even though Andre 3000 was a casualty in the war between these two rappers, he shared that he still loves and respects both artists. "It's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on 'Certified Lover Boy' too. I just want to work with people that inspire me," Andre 3000 said (via Variety).

Now there are rumors floating around that this more-than-a-decade-long feud between West and Drake is finally coming to a close.