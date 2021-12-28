Kim Kardashian Just Made It On A List That Absolutely No One Wants To Be On

Kim Kardashian has dabbled in a lot of things since she first appeared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Apart from being an award-winning reality star, she has proved to everyone that she's quite the business mogul, having successfully launched and cultivated a slew of ventures that catapulted her to being a billionaire.

In 2014, she helped launch a video game called "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," and per Celebrity Net Worth, it raked in $200 million in revenue. She also kickstarted two businesses in the beauty and wellness sector, namely KKW Beauty and Skims, both of which generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Factor in her endorsement deals, appearance fees, and earnings from social media ads, then we guess you could say that Kim is doing just fine.

On top of being an unstoppable entrepreneur, Kim is also working her way towards becoming a lawyer. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told Vogue. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." Kim Kardashian is one accomplished woman. But just recently, she made it on one list that she — and anyone else — wouldn't want to be in.