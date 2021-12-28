Kim Kardashian Just Made It On A List That Absolutely No One Wants To Be On
Kim Kardashian has dabbled in a lot of things since she first appeared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Apart from being an award-winning reality star, she has proved to everyone that she's quite the business mogul, having successfully launched and cultivated a slew of ventures that catapulted her to being a billionaire.
In 2014, she helped launch a video game called "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," and per Celebrity Net Worth, it raked in $200 million in revenue. She also kickstarted two businesses in the beauty and wellness sector, namely KKW Beauty and Skims, both of which generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Factor in her endorsement deals, appearance fees, and earnings from social media ads, then we guess you could say that Kim is doing just fine.
On top of being an unstoppable entrepreneur, Kim is also working her way towards becoming a lawyer. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told Vogue. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." Kim Kardashian is one accomplished woman. But just recently, she made it on one list that she — and anyone else — wouldn't want to be in.
One of Kim Kardashian's films was named one of the worst movies of all time
Kim Kardashian is famous for being a reality star and entrepreneur, but early in her career, she also tried making a name for herself in Hollywood. She has been in a handful of movies, but one of them, particularly "Disaster Movie," has ranked #1 on IMDb's list of "Bottom 100 Lowest Rated" films. It's a movie parodying mid-2000s movies like "Juno," "Enchanted," and "The Dark Knight" where a bunch of 20-somethings tried dodging natural disasters. The fashion mogul starred as a character named Lisa.
In fairness to Kim, the movie isn't exactly something she's proud of — in fact, she'd rather forget that she ever took part in it. When she was a participant in ABC's "Big Fan," she admitted that she doesn't want to be reminded of her role, especially the way her character died: being crushed by a meteor. "I'm mortified, if you have the clip. I can't watch," she said at the time, per Life & Style.
While acting is admittedly not Kim's forte, famous director and producer Tyler Perry has seen her potential and believes that she can make it big if she puts work into it. "It depends on the role and the amount of work that she's willing to put into it," he told Access in 2012. "She certainly has what it takes to make it happen."