The Theory About Meghan Markle's Appearance At Windsor That's Running Wild On Twitter
All eyes are on the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. As tributes for the 96-year-old monarch poured in, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a loving message in honor of her legacy. "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," read a message posted to the couple's Arche Well Foundation website.
Prince Harry also shared a more personal message to his grandmother and explained that he is "forever grateful" for her impact. "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you," he wrote.
Days after the queen's passing, the duke and duchess reunited with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to observe tributes for the late monarch. The group arrived at Windsor Castle together, marking their first unified public appearance since 2020. However, internet sleuths are now picking apart the royal affair and have suggested a bizarre theory about Markle's visit with the royal family.
Some think Meghan Markle recorded her visit
Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Windsor Castle on September 10, social media users have suggested that the former actor secretly recorded her visit. The theory began to run wild after one user pointed out what they believed was a recording device hiding under Markle's dress. "I can't believe she is recording this. She is just a vile and toxic woman. I hope King Charles has told Harry she is not to come to the funeral," the person tweeted. Another user chimed in with an observation of their own, writing, "There is a pack on the back of her dress- left side.we believe it, just don't want to."
However, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adamantly denied the strange theory. "This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic," the insider told Page Six.
Markle also became a topic of conversation, following an awkward exchange with a royal aide who attempted to carry a floral bouquet for her. In a clip posted to Twitter, Markle can be seen initially denying the help, but eventually handing over the flowers to another helper.