The Theory About Meghan Markle's Appearance At Windsor That's Running Wild On Twitter

All eyes are on the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. As tributes for the 96-year-old monarch poured in, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a loving message in honor of her legacy. "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," read a message posted to the couple's Arche Well Foundation website.

Prince Harry also shared a more personal message to his grandmother and explained that he is "forever grateful" for her impact. "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you," he wrote.

Days after the queen's passing, the duke and duchess reunited with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to observe tributes for the late monarch. The group arrived at Windsor Castle together, marking their first unified public appearance since 2020. However, internet sleuths are now picking apart the royal affair and have suggested a bizarre theory about Markle's visit with the royal family.