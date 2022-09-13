Inside The Death Of Clinton Impeachment Investigator Ken Starr

According to a statement from Ken Starr's family, the lawyer underwent surgery in Houston, Texas at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, but died during the procedure due to complications (Politico noted he had been hospitalized for four months prior). Starr was well-known within the Baylor community due to his role as the university's president of six years. He was removed from the position in 2016 due to controversy over how the school handled sexual assault accusations against student athletes, per The New York Times. He resigned from the position of chancellor that same year. Following his death, Baylor issued an emotional press release mourning its 14th president.

Starr's son, Randall, also shared a message of remembrance. "We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first," it read. "The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him."

In addition to Randall, Starr also leaves behind his wife, Alice Mendell Starr, and two daughters, Carolyn and Cynthia.