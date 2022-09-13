Aaron Carter's Life Just Took Another Sad Turn
Aaron Carter should have been set for life by the time he was 18, after becoming famous in his tween and teen years. But the former child star has had some sad breaks in his life. Aaron lost all his money because his parents funded a lavish family lifestyle with the young pop star's paychecks while they were supposed to be "managing" him. Aaron and his brother Nick Carter were household names in the '90s. Younger brother Aaron rode on the coattails of his brother Nick, who was world-famous as one of the Backstreet Boys. But the younger Carter earned fame with hits like "I Want Candy" and other songs. But the truth about Aaron and Nick Carter's relationship is sad.
In 2019, Nick filed a restraining order against Aaron. He announced the move by tweeting: "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else." Aaron's twin sister, Angel, also filed a restraining order per TMZ.
Also in 2019, Aaron alleged that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him from when he was 10 until he was 13, according to Page Six.
But Aaron's life just took another sad turn.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.
Aaron Carter is back in rehab and lost custody of his son
Aaron Carter is back in rehab so he can regain custody of his son Prince. According to The U.S. Sun, the former child star claimed it was his choice to go to an outpatient rehab program to get custody of his 9-month-old baby. In a September 13, 2022, interview, Carter told The Sun, "It's an abstinence program, and I work with an individual counselor." The 34-year-old explained, "I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things." The former "House of Carter" star told the outlet the "main reason" he enrolled in Lionrock Recovery was "to help with the weed."
Page Six reported that the singer and his fiancée Melanie Martin don't have custody of their baby because of "domestic violence and drug use concerns" by the court. Prince is being taken care of by Martin's mother due to a court mandate. According to Page Six, Martin claimed Carter fractured her ribs during an argument earlier this year but then recanted her claim.
It is not Carter's first stint in rehab. In 2017, People reported the former child star left an in-patient rehab facility after only two weeks. His spokesperson told the publication, "Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).