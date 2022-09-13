Aaron Carter's Life Just Took Another Sad Turn

Aaron Carter should have been set for life by the time he was 18, after becoming famous in his tween and teen years. But the former child star has had some sad breaks in his life. Aaron lost all his money because his parents funded a lavish family lifestyle with the young pop star's paychecks while they were supposed to be "managing" him. Aaron and his brother Nick Carter were household names in the '90s. Younger brother Aaron rode on the coattails of his brother Nick, who was world-famous as one of the Backstreet Boys. But the younger Carter earned fame with hits like "I Want Candy" and other songs. But the truth about Aaron and Nick Carter's relationship is sad.

In 2019, Nick filed a restraining order against Aaron. He announced the move by tweeting: "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else." Aaron's twin sister, Angel, also filed a restraining order per TMZ.

Also in 2019, Aaron alleged that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him from when he was 10 until he was 13, according to Page Six.

But Aaron's life just took another sad turn.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.