Demi Lovato's Cryptic Career Announcement Is Sure To Disappoint Fans

Singer Demi Lovato — who announced she is using she/her pronouns again after coming out as non-binary – has recently been on a creative roll. The "Give Your Heart A Break" hitmaker announced in June on Instagram that she would be putting out their eighth studio album titled "Holy Fvck" on August 19. The LP debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 chart, becoming her eighth consecutive top 10 album.

"You can't have light without dark," she told The Los Angeles Times ahead of the release of the album, which is about embracing their shadow side. "The dichotomy was really important to me, and I had to take my anger out of the shadows in order to heal. I am owning my dark side, and it doesn't have to take me down." In support of "Holy Fvck," the "Camp Rock" actor revealed she would be embarking on a nationwide tour across South America and North America from August. "HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It's a body of work that's unapologetically me, and I can't wait to perform it on tour for you!" Lovato stated in an Instagram caption.

While many fans are buzzing over Lovato's latest tour, they recently dropped some news that has left them feeling rather sad.